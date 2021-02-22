Supporting Allaire My first conversation with Dave came weeks after his election to the seat of mayor. From the start, I knew I was speaking to a man of integrity, whose word was sure. I knew he was a man I could ask for advice, support, and help. Dave has never let me down, his office door has always been open for a visit, and he has only ever been a phone call away. Dave cares deeply for Rutland and wants to see all succeed, no matter what role we hold in the community. While I write this endorsement as an individual, and not in any formal capacity, I would encourage all of my friends in Rutland City to vote Allaire on March 2. Keep up the good work. Dave. Thank you for all you do for Rutland, and for your friendship. Robert Congdon Jr. lives in Clarendon. Paid Political Endorsement
