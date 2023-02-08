Supporting Allaire We are writing in support of the re-election of Dave Allaire for mayor. The challenges facing our cities and larger towns have grown in number and difficulty over the years. Experienced, level-headed leadership is more important now than ever. Mayor Dave Allaire has demonstrated these qualities, and having served in his administration I can attest to the fact that Dave always puts the needs and interests of Rutlanders first. Please vote to re-elect Mayor Allaire on Town Meeting Day. Jeff and Nancy Wennberg Sanford, North Carolina Paid Political Endorsement
