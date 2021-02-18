Supporting Battles I’m writing to support Rick Battles for Rutland City Alderman. When I served as Rutland City attorney, Rick was a member of the DPW Union’s leadership team. I worked with him when negotiating union contracts and resolving employee grievances. Rick was always fair, trustworthy, and willing to listen to all sides of an issue. He also served Rutland for many years as a coach of the American Legion Post 31 baseball team, where he was universally respected and admired by his players. Rick will be an outstanding addition to the Board of Aldermen. Andrew Costello lives in Lynbrook, New York. Paid Political Endorsement
