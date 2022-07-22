Supporting Becca Balint Having read Megan Randall’s July 19 endorsement of Becca Balint for the U.S. House, I don’t have much to add, except to say that having someone of integrity, honesty and competence representing Vermont, carrying on the good work done by Peter Welch, gives me hope for Vermont’s future. Nanette Dubin of East Wallingford. Paid Political Endorsement
