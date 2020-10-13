Supporting Chesnut-Tangerman I am running for re-election to the Vermont Statehouse for the Rutland Bennington district. My challenger and I have one thing in common: we are both running on my record. Over six years in the Statehouse I have authored dozens of bills and sponsored hundreds. Some are improvements to existing law and some are “big vision” bills, but every one offers a solution to an existing problem. I stand by my record of helping Vermonters. My opponent literally does not have an “Issues” page on her website. Instead, she has taken a page from the Ethan Allen Institute, selected a few of my votes and says that she would have voted “No.” That’s it. No solutions. No suggestions. No problem-solving. Just say no. “No” to lifting Vermonters out of poverty with a higher minimum wage. “No” to a woman controlling her own reproductive choices. “No” to combatting climate change. “No” to allowing time off to care for sick children. “No” to proven suicide prevention with a 24-hour wait on handgun sales. “No” to regulating cannabis sales. Voters of the Rutland Bennington District deserve solutions, and deserve more than the word “no.” Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman lives in Middletown Springs. Paid Political Endorsement
