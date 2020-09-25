Supporting Cox I wholeheartedly support Greg Cox for Rutland County State Senate, and hope that together we can send him to Montpelier as an effective voice for Rutland County. I first met Greg Cox during my time as a Rutland City Alderman over 25 years ago. Greg Cox, who owns Boardman Hill Farm in West Rutland, and was a leader with the Rutland County Farmers Market, working to improve relations between City Hall and the market. Greg was both an effective advocate for the market and a skilled negotiator whose strength was building bridges with community members -- not burning them. I also worked with Greg Cox as he assisted a group of Rutland County residents in creating the innovative Boardman Hill Community Solar project on his farm. Greg was incredibly community spirited and generous with his time and I greatly appreciated his patience and support of my students who worked on the project. As the result of Greg’s visionary approach, Boardman Hill Solar was awarded a Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award, VECAN Project of the Year Award, and was recognized by EPA’s Green Power Partnership. Rutland County also benefited by his leadership in creating the Vermont Farmers Food Center on West Street, which supports local farmers, area youth, those seeking affordable and healthy food and the Rutland community at large. Having grown up in Proctor, served four terms as a Rutland Alderman, worked with numerous local nonprofits, and now worked as a college educator for the last 10 years, while living in Chittenden, I cannot think of a better state senator for Rutland County than Greg Cox. Greg would be a great addition to the current senators representing us in Montpelier. We will all benefit by his thoughtful and compassionate leadership during a time that demands more elected officials like Greg Cox. Kevin Jones lives in Chittenden. Paid Political Endorsement
