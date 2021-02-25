Supporting Ettori Rutland City has faced numerous challenges for many years in regard to growing our grand list, increasing job prospects, strengthening our downtown, retaining our youth, and attracting new residents. Many of these challenges have been made even more pressing by the COVID epidemic. Rutland cannot afford to elect a mayor who spends the next two years treading water. Rutland’s prospects will continue to dim if our mayor spends the next two years defensively reacting to situations instead of being willing to take action. Chris Ettori and I served together on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen for several years. During this time, we were in agreement on all key issues the board tackled. If elected mayor, Chris will combine a thoughtful, thorough approach with the understanding that the time to take action and move Rutland forward is now. Vermont is changing, new opportunities for economic growth are here, but without decisive action from the mayor’s office, Rutland City risks being left far behind other parts of the state. Chris Ettori is ready for the challenge of honoring Rutland’s past while guiding us into our future. This is why I will be voting for Chris Ettori for Rutland City mayor and encourage you to give him your vote. William Notte lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
