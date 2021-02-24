Supporting Franco I am writing in support of Thomas Franco’s candidacy for Rutland City Board of Alderman. Rutland has been working to attract more diverse, younger professionals. Thomas and his partner chose to purchase a home in Rutland City because they wanted to be a part of this momentum, recognized the community’s resiliency, and could see its vast potential. Now, Thomas is ready to dive in and do the hard work of helping to make the vision for what Rutland City could be into a reality. Thomas sees developing more public-private partnerships as key to fostering sustainable growth, increasing housing options, and attracting community investment from businesses near and far. He wants to focus on our historic downtown, filling the current vacancies in street level spaces and creating more opportunities for housing. Thomas also recognizes the need for wider internet connectivity in Rutland, a need that has become even more evident in the past year. Thomas’s ideas are deeply rooted in his work in education, economic development, emerging technology, and equity-focused social policy. Upon graduation from college, Thomas taught middle school in a Title 1 school. He has since pursued a graduate degree at Harvard focusing on poverty and inequality, technology policy, and economic development. Thomas has extensive government experience: as an intern with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C.; in Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and now, remotely, for the Virginia Department of Education designing analytical tools for educators. Additionally, Thomas works for Rural Innovation Strategies Inc., a Vermont consulting firm dedicated to increasing access to broadband in rural communities. Thomas’s passion and breadth of knowledge make him an excellent choice for the Board of Alderman. I look forward to casting a vote for Thomas, and the future of Rutland, on Town Meeting Day. Stephanie Jones lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
