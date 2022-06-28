Supporting Gray Vermonters have an opportunity to elect an uniquely qualified individual to represent us in Congress, a person with a broad set of skills and experiences well matched to the requirements of Washington, D.C. That person is our current lieutenant governor, Molly Gray. Molly grew up on a farm on the banks of the Connecticut River. After graduating from UVM, she went to work helping to elect our current Congressman Peter Welch, helped start his congressional office, then worked or 3.5 years as the Congressional Affairs Adviser to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in their DC office. There she worked with Congress to promote U.S. compliance with the Geneva Conventions and support humanitarian assistance. Molly has worked internationally, as well and will be a champion for smart foreign policy and human rights. While working in the ICRC in Washington, D.C., she led field missions of congressional staff to Haiti, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Western Balkans and Georgia. She launched a human rights monitoring program, and led its first missions into East Africa, Iraq and Nigeria. Later in her career, she competed a specialized legal master's degree in international law from the Graduate Institute of International Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland. She worked to train local and national human rights organizations, worked with foreign leaders and U.S. embassies abroad. She has navigated complex environments, challenging security and human rights issues. Along the way, Molly earned her JD at Vermont Law School in South Royalton, and was an assistant attorney general before being elected lieutenant governor. Molly Gray knows Vermont and knows how Washington works. She will be ready to hit the ground from day one, and will represent us well from the moment she takes office. Molly gets things done. Jim Masland Thetford Center Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.