Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.