Supporting Hammond I strongly endorse Tim Hammond for the two-year Rutland Town School Board seat. In my past 38 years on the School Board this is my first candidate endorsement. We have more candidates running for the Rutland Town School Board than ever before. I love the interest people demonstrate by vying for a position. My particular concern is the continuity of experienced commissioners. Three seats are in contention this year, two two-year seats and one three-year seat. Three candidates are running for the three-year seat, all with no prior experience. One two-year seat has a candidate with five months of experience, running unopposed. Tim is running as an incumbent for the other two-year seat. He has held this seat for two years and is currently vice chair; he also serves on the GRCSU district board. Tim is an enormous asset to our board. He deals congenially with the public, is honest, reliable, and willing to work the long hours needed. It takes a year for new members to obtain a true understanding of the processes involved, and that is in a year without Coronavirus challenges. Tim serves on the Policy committee and on the Negotiations Committee, which has met for over a year in preparation for negotiating a new teachers’ contract in April. Tim’s pragmatic insight into our community's needs, his willingness to examine issues and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns, and his tested board experience set him above other candidates. He is a strong board member who does what is the best and safest for students, staff and community. It is my intention both to vote for Tim Hammond and to spread word to others of the value of his continued experience. Lynette Gallipo is a long-time resident of Rutland Town and chair of the Rutland Town School Board. Paid Political Endorsement
