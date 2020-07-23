Supporting Ingram Debbie Ingram, candidate for lieutenant governor, has a lifelong commitment to public service. She values each individual as a person of worth. As Vermont deals with a widening income gap, Debbie has addressed that concern by working for affordable housing, quality health care for children and adults, criminal justice reform and racial justice. As a public official, she has struggled with the harsh realities of COVID-19 budgetary constraints and the urgent needs of those who face food insecurity. For the past four years, Debbie has served with distinction as one of only 30 state senators. Her service on committees that focused on human needs (Health and Welfare, Education) provided opportunities for her to advocate passionately for paid family/medical leave and a $15/hour minimum wage. At an Economic Dignity Town Hall on July 4, Debbie’s remarks reflected the values she would bring to her role as lieutenant governor: “When a person does not have economic dignity, they cannot be truly independent.” She then proceeded to outline why many Vermonters cannot be “truly independent” without significant changes. I have known Debbie for 15 years. I have observed her dedication on the Williston Select Board, her statewide community organizing skills as director of Vermont Interfaith Action, and her superb leadership in the Vermont Senate. I appreciate her endorsement by the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the LGBTQ Victory Fund. I urge you to vote for Debbie Ingram for lieutenant governor on Aug. 11. Carole Carlson lives in Shelburne. Paid Political Endorsement
