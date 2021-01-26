Supporting Langlois I encourage Rutland voters to support Katie Langlois for city assessor. Katie has the qualifications for this important job, and serving for years in the City Treasurer’s Office has provided her the knowledge and experience needed for this job. The city assessor must be competent, independent, thick-skinned, and compassionate. She must treat all taxpayers fairly, but never forget that her decisions regarding individual property owners affect all the taxpayers in the city. I believe Katie Langlois has all of these qualities and is by far our best choice for city assessor. Jeff Wennberg lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
