Supporting Mattis As someone who has served the City of Rutland and who understands community service, I continue to support Rebecca Mattis in her position as an alderperson. Rebecca and I do not always agree, but I find her to be a very good listener, interested in the viewpoints of others, a careful deliberator, and someone who will continue to make a conscientious effort to help the Rutland City Board of Aldermen achieve consensus and make good decisions. Rebecca has experience, a commodity that should be valued. She wants to continue her work for the city and I endorse her to have that opportunity. Please join me in supporting Rebecca Mattis for re-election to the Rutland City Board of Aldermen on March 2. Michael Dick lives in Fort Myers, Florida. Paid Political Endorsement

