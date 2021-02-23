Supporting Mattis Please re-elect Rebecca Mattis to the Rutland City Council. She has worked hard for the city, especially as chair of the Charter & Ordinance Committee. Her success on the new sign ordinance is not as politically glitzy as things other may have worked on, but she deserves credit for her years of working hard and listening to all sides. Rebecca has an unusual ability to listen and bring people together. I witnessed this while serving with her for many years on the Board of Trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland. Please vote for Rebecca so she can continue using her gifts to benefit the city. Herbert Ogden lives in Mount Tabor. Paid Political Endorsement
