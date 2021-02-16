Supporting Neary I'm excited to support Devon Neary as a candidate for Rutland City Board of Aldermen. As a community member and current alderman, I've gotten to know Devon over the last couple of years, primarily through his role as a planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. In his professional role, Devon has proven his ability to build effective working relationships at City Hall, as well as with downtown organizations and businesses. Whether it is participating in an ADA walk hosted by Vermont Center for Independent Living to understand opportunities for accessibility improvements or proposing exciting projects to generate customer traffic to downtown businesses, Devon is an engaged and creative thinker for our community. His ideas can help see Rutland through the end of this pandemic while at the same time, building toward a stronger future. After growing up in Rutland County, graduating from Castleton University and the Vermont Law School, Devon stayed close to home to seek out opportunities as a young professional. He intentionally chose Rutland City so that he could easily enjoy the active quality of life our area has to offer. In Rutland, he's started a career, purchased a home and invested time and energy contributing to the community in ways that will help others find the same personal and professional successes he has. Rutland City has a great opportunity in electing Devon Neary for Rutland City Alderman on March 2. He's ready to put his experience and energy to work for everyone that calls Rutland "home." Melinda Humphrey lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.