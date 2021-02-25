Supporting Savage To best address the needs of Rutland City residents the Board of Aldermen should be a reflection of those residents — a balanced board is a board best equipped to understand all the challenges city residents face. This is why I find it concerning that of the seventeen candidates for alderman only two are women. This is why I find it concerning that after the March 2 elections we are only guaranteed one woman on the board. For this reason, Carrie Savage would be an excellent addition to the Board of Aldermen. But this is certainly not the only reason. She has deep roots in Rutland, the seventh generation of her family to live here, and understands the challenges we face. I have known Carrie and her husband Jesse for decades, but most recently I interacted with her when my family hosted foreign students attending Mount Saint Joseph and she oversaw the school’s program. Her attention to detail and the passion and commitment she showed for her work will translate well into working for us at City Hall. I am convinced that Carrie Savage will be a positive, hardworking member of the Board of Aldermen. I am convinced that her perspective will be beneficial to the board for multiple reasons. She has my vote and I ask that you give her one of yours. Rep. William Notte represents Rutland City. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.