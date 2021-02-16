Supporting Seager Matthew Godnick Seager is not just a name on a yard sign or banner. Matthew G. Seager is a well-educated, local resident, who has taken his time, formulated a plan, and made the choice to become a candidate for mayor of Rutland City. For folks who may not know Matt, he is a well-traveled, culturally diverse young man who can bring a fresh flavor to our community and provide a bright perspective to this region. His unique blend of local heritage and experience abroad gives him a strong platform on which to rebuild the city that he calls "home." Matt has made a conscious decision to dedicate his time and energy and is quite capable of making Rutland a better home for us all. Christopher Levins lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
