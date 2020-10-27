Supporting Soulia, Williams Why is Vermont’s rental housing so expensive in relation to income? Why are neighboring states’ economies much better than Vermont’s? Why are Vermont’s taxes near the highest in the country? Why does Vermont rank as the least friendly business state? Why is Vermont the most expensive state for retirees? This is not by accident nor a coincidence. The truth is the progressives’ policies are failing Vermont. People are struggling more now than any period in my lifetime. Food shelters are struggling to meet demands. The legislators completely undermined our governor by overriding his veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act because he realized it was going to hurt lower- and middle-income families. Are you aware that to meet its requirements all fossil fuel using equipment must be eliminated including snowmobiles, ATVs, motor boats, gas- and diesel-powered vehicles, lawn mowers, furnaces, and boilers? Even propane barbecue grills must go. An 80% reduction in emissions must occur, otherwise people can sue the state to comply. Has your legislators told you what the GWSA means to you? Then the Democrats run an ad saying “Position Vermont for Economic Recovery.” How does that happen with high taxes, expensive housing costs, the loss of good paying jobs, and soon to be unaffordable energy costs? What is next in their misguided agenda? I sure hope we don’t find out because their economic recovery is just too expensive for Vermont. That is why I am endorsing Dave Soulia for representative and Terry Williams for the Senate. These two will bring common sense, responsible, and reasoned input to Montpelier, not pie in the sky ideas that will continue our downward spiral. Keith Stern, independent candidate for state Senate, lives in North Springfield. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.