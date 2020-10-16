Supporting Thomas Terenzini Rutland Town Rep. Thomas Terenzini deserves another term in Montpelier. In fact, I believe that all residents of Rutland Town owe Tom a big "thank you" for constantly voting against bills that would raise our taxes and take our freedoms away. For the past eight years, Tom has faithfully gone to work every day, working for you and I. Even when Tom was fighting for his life in 2016 and 2017, he was still fighting for us. Tom is not flashy, nor does he seek the spotlight. He quietly goes about his business, doing what's best for his constituents. Tom has proven over the past four terms that he is the right person to represent all of us. It is not the time to change horses in this race. I ask all of you who haven't already voted to seriously consider re-electing Tom Terenzini. Better days are to come. And I thank Tom for everything that he has done for all of us. Dante Magro lives in Rutland Town. Paid Political Endorsement
