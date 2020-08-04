Supporting Tim Ashe Having been born in Proctor, graduated from Proctor High School, and later served four terms as an Alderman in Rutland City, I care deeply about the future of Rutland County, including our local economy and the future of our youth. As a result, I strongly support Tim Ashe in the Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor. I first met Tim in Rutland when he was working for then-Congressman Bernie Sanders. Tim Ashe later served multiple terms as a State Senator and more recently as President of the Vermont Senate. Tim has been a leader in supporting diversity and social justice in our state and has worked hard to get the Senate to pass both paid family leave and a livable wage. Recently, Curt McCormack, former Rutland state representative and now chair of the Vermont House Transportation Committee, told me that during this time of COVID-19, the legislature would not have passed such a strong state transportation bill without Tim Ashe's leadership and this bill included significant funding for Rutland projects including important funds to extend the Ethan Allen Express Amtrak service, which will help maintain its long-term viability. Today, I work hard to advance a cleaner energy future, including educating the next generation of clean energy leaders, and to me it is incredibly meaningful that the Vermont Sierra Club has endorsed Tim Ashe for Lieutenant Governor. We need strong, experienced leadership and in the Democratic Primary Tim Ashe is the right choice for Rutland County. Kevin Jones lives in Chittenden. Paid Political Endorsement
