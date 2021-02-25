Tadio for school board Of all the many candidates running for office in our local elections, Anna Tadio has easily struck me as one of the most impressive. A graduate of Rutland High School who went on to get her law degree, Anna will be an intelligent, passionate advocate for students in our city schools. If elected, Anna will ask smart questions and work tirelessly to improve educational opportunities for our children. In the forum for school board candidates Anna’s intelligence, determination, and fondness for her time at RHS really shone through. Please support our city schools and most importantly our students by joining me in voting for Anna Tadio for Rutland City School Board. Rep. William Notte represents Rutland City. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.