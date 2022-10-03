For Collamore It's election season. Ballots are now in the mailboxes of voters, and it's time to make the very important decisions as to who will represent Rutland County in the senate for the next two years. There are several good choices, but none greater than that of Sen. Brian Collamore. Rutland County would be wise to send this veteran senator back to Montpelier. Sen. Collamore is a force in the senate ... always looking out for our special county. He has earned the respect of legislators from all parties and collaborates with others to accomplish common goals for our neighborhoods. He was a tremendous mentor to me during my term in the senate. With so many faces changing in the senate this upcoming year, we need to re-elect Sen. Collamore for his steadfast approach to policy making and a true voice of reason. Brian cares wholeheartedly about the people of Rutland County. You can be proud for sending him back for another two years in Montpelier. Please vote for Senator Collamore in this year's election. Thank you. Joshua Terenzini Rutland Town Paid Political Endorsement
