Vote Collamore, Williams, Weeks We need strong leadership and balance back in the Vermont Senate where many legislators have been fueled by special interest groups and out of state dark money, which is not good. Vote for these three candidates to lower taxes, reel in regulations and to demand fiscal responsibility of the legislature. Gail Gillam Clarendon Paid Political Endorsement

