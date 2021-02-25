Vote down Article 4 At the last two Clarendon town meetings, I spoke out against the Article 5 appropriation of $80,000 for road resurfacing which is in addition to the road resurfacing amount in the town budget. My reasoning was that the voters do not know whether $80,000 of road resurfacing was needed or not; it’s the road commissioner that should know. Article 5 passed any way and Moulton Avenue and the Alfrecha Road were resurfaced. Several Clarendon taxpayers felt those roads did not need resurfacing; Walker Mountain Road needed resurfacing — and didn’t get it. While the voters do not know which roads should get resurfaced, apparently the road commissioner did not know, either. To change the road resurfacing from an as-voted basis to an as-needed basis, so as to not waste taxpayer dollars, several things must happen. First, Clarendon voters must vote no on this year’s Article 4 appropriation of $80,000 for road resurfacing. Second, they must urge the Select Board to require that the road commissioner manage the entire road resurfacing budget and prioritization. Or remove him from the position before the end of his term. Third, since the road commissioner reports to the Select Board, which crafts the town budget, they are together culpable in this waste. The Select Board ought to be able to craft a budget that considers all budget items, including a management-minded road commissioner’s assessment of as-needed road resurfacing. Two Select Board members are running unopposed for re-election. Voters can express displeasure at the Select Board’s overseeing this waste of taxpayer dollars and a road commissioner that doesn’t prudently manage road resurfacing. Do this by writing-in my name instead of voting for them. (Just write in “C J.”, which I’m told is a valid vote -- you needn’t have to spell “Frankiewicz”.) Waste will be eliminated. Vote. C.J. Frankiewicz lives in Clarendon. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.