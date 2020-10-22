Vote for Pulling We are voting for Barbara Noyes Pulling for Rutland Town representative and we urge you to do so as well. Barbara was born in our town, attended Rutland Town School, and graduated UVM. Her home is next door to the former family farm on the East Pittsford Road. Her roots are deep in Vermont’s soil. They go back to 1794. Barbara’s communication and political skills and her professional expertise were apparent as she guided our Planning Commission through its revision of our Town Plan. She also led the Town through the lengthy, difficult path to its Enhanced Energy Plan, which gives our town, and the plan, substantial deference in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission. But what excites us most about electing Barbara to the Vermont House of Representatives is her commitment to keep us fully informed: She will, subject to COVID restrictions, hold Saturday morning coffee hours at Town Hall and the fire station in the winter and outdoors when the weather warms. She will continue her Facebook posts. She will transform her website to provide a free flow of legislative information. She will write regular articles for The Circle. She will, subject to COVID restrictions, hold a pre-session forum to hear our concerns. She will hold a midweek Zoom meeting from Montpelier. And she will work with the school board to develop a program to engage our students in the legislative process. When a constituent asks Barbara a question, that person will get a clear, informed, respectful answer. What has been your experience in receiving clear, informed and respectful answers from the incumbent? Barbara Noyes Pulling deserves our support. Stephen and Judy Dardeck live in Rutland Town Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.