The League of Women Voters of Vermont, a partner of Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee, strongly supports the passage of Article 22 (Prop. 5), guaranteeing reproductive autonomy to Vermonters.The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is having devastating impacts on people who may become pregnant. This precedent poses a threat to the future protection of the civil liberties of all Americans. In its 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled that an individual’s right to make their own reproductive choices without government interference is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. With Roe overturned, states are already stripping more than 36 million women of reproductive age of the right to make decisions about their own bodies, leaving millions entirely without access to safe and legal abortion. Fundamentally, healthcare should not be a controversial topic. As a basic premise, healthcare is the organized delivery of medical care to individuals or a community. In 2019, Vermont passed comprehensive abortion rights legislation, protecting abortion as a fundamental right, and ensuring choices for Vermonters. However, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, the question becomes whether a future Vermont court might overturn our existing laws eliminating our right to decide. Proposal 5, as a Constitutional amendment, would uphold the right to abortion and contraception. By voting “YES” on Prop 5 we, the people, can prevent politicians and others from dictating the most personal of our decisions and can strengthen our abilities to maintain our privacy and reproductive rights. Sue Racanelli East Montpelier
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.