Why I am running I’m Peter R. Becker from Rutland and I'm running for representative to the U.S. Congress as an Independent because I don’t like the way things are going. If it wasn’t for partisan politics, we would all have an additional $1,200 stimulus check in our hands. This and other critical legislation are constantly being held in gridlock or killed because of the petty hatred each of the two major political parties has for the other. Partisan politics is a cancer on this nation that has got to stop, because it is crippling our country and hurting Americans. We should all be on the same page in trying to resolve the critical issues facing this country. Congressman Welch has let himself be gobbled up by partisanship to the point he is no longer an effective representative for Vermonters. He wasted six months and millions of dollars in a purely partisan attempt to impeach the President with no credible evidence. He has lost his way. We need somebody that doesn’t waste time and money on partisanship. We need somebody that is focused 24/7 on resolving issues and working for Vermonters. It is probably unrealistic to hope that we can eliminate the party system or have a viable third party. What we can do is substantially increase the number of Independents in Congress to break the gridlock and move vital legislation forward in a fast, productive, and efficient manner. That is what we can do to stop partisan politics’ negative impact. If I am elected, I will do just that. I won’t tolerate or participate in partisan politics, and I’ll get that stimulus money and other help to Vermonters as fast as possible. Remember: You don’t have to vote for a Democrat or Republican. Vote for people, not political parties. Peter Becker lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
