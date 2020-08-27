Ernie Royal is joining the Rutland Sculpture Trail.
The building that housed his landmark Rutland restaurant may have been torn down to make way for a Starbucks, but Royal himself is slated to be memorialized in stone next year, the 11th subject in the series of public art pieces.
Royal opened Royal's Hearthside in 1963, becoming Vermont's first Black restaurant owner. He was also the first Black member of the National Restaurant Association and his work mentoring young African-Americans, as well as establishing a scholarship for Black students at the Culinary Institute of America, earned him posthumous admission in 2017 to the African-American Chefs Hall of Fame.
Gerry Fernandez, who spent years working at Royal's Hearthside and today is president of the Multicultural Food Service and Hospitality Alliance, called Royal "the Jackie Robinson of the restaurant industry," coming to Vermont to open a business when racism in his native Boston area kept him from getting a loan to buy the building that housed the restaurant he had started there in 1955.
"He showed that, given a fair shake, he can make a go of it," Fernandez said.
Fernandez, a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University, said he spotted Royal's picture while flipping through the National Restaurant Directory.
"I was like, 'Damn, it's a black man in the restaurant industry and he owns the restaurant? I gotta go see him," he said.
Fernandez said Royal was both a boss and a father figure, running a tight kitchen.
"Mr. Royal had eyes in the back of his head," Fernandez said. "He would be gone for a week ... If there was one thing I didn't do in the whole restaurant, he would walk in like he knew, skip everything and go right to the one thing I missed. ... He was always pushing me. He would always know how to push you. If he knew you were capable of 80 percent and you tried to give him 70 percent, he wouldn't let you get away with that."
Fernandez said Royal believed in simple cooking with good technique, eschewing overly complicated dishes in favor of letting high-quality ingredients speak for themselves.
"He would say, 'People get so smart, they're dumb,'" he said.
Fernandez joined Casella Construction, Green Mountain Power, Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, Roots and The Bakery, Reinhart Foodservice, Rutland Blooms, the Rutland Branch of the NAACP and an anonymous donor in funding the sculpture. Organizers will issue a national call for proposals for the sculpture's design.
