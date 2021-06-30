A former New York police investigator whose story gained national attention in 2019 because he had successfully evaded sentencing for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for more than 25 years has now been accused of new crimes.
Following a lengthy investigation, Leonard Forte, 79, of LaBelle, Florida, was cited by troopers with the Vermont State Police on two counts of obstruction of justice.
Forte, who was a member of the New York Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, was convicted by a Bennington County jury in 1988 of three counts of rape of a 12-year-old girl. Forte appealed his conviction and a motion for a new trial was granted in 1989.
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office twice went to the Vermont Supreme Court in attempts to get the new trial order set aside and the verdict reinstated.
In 1997, the attorney general’s office refiled charges, but Forte told the court he was awaiting a heart transplant.
He claimed he was too sick to stand trial and he entered into an agreement with the attorney general’s office that he was required to provide a medical update every six months.
Last year, the officer of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s announced it would take over the lead in the case about two months after an article in USA Today included pictures of Forte appearing to go about his life normally, in contrast to the description he had given the court that he was in poor health.
But the obstruction charges announced on Wednesday are based on a period between 1997 and 2019, when Forte repeatedly told the court he was in very poor health and said he was admitted to hospice in 2016 and was physically unable to travel.
A press release from Wednesday pointed out the USA Today story from November 2019 “called into question Forte’s claims of his dire physical condition.”
Troopers with the Vermont State Police, working with special agents assigned to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, conducted a joint investigation into Forte’s claims, concluding he misrepresented his health and his inability to travel to Vermont.
Forte will be charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 7 in Bennington County criminal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.