With hopes rising that the end of mask-wearing and other pandemic restrictions are near, mental health providers are considering what the response might be from Vermonters and how they can help with the transition.
Ajay Shah, the adult behavioral health and substance-use intake coordinator at Community Care Network in Rutland County, said the first suggestion he would make is that people be “aware of their own emotional state around how they feel.”
It’s going to be important for all of us to be honest with ourselves that this is creating some additional anxiety as we start to go in stores maskless ourselves or other people that are maskless and be aware that it’s going to be OK to experience some anxiety or worry or nervousness around a big change like this,” he said.
Shah noted that many Vermonters had been wearing masks regularly for about 15 months and that after such an extended period, they may need some time to adjust.
Alison Krompf, director of quality and accountability at the Vermont Department of Mental Health, said she thought many Americans may struggle to make the transition, but said it could be especially acute for Vermonters.
“We were, I would say, especially, compliant. Vermont did a very good job adhering to the rules. When people came to Vermont from other states, they were really impressed. You would look around, even outside, people were wearing masks. So it is absolutely an adjustment to move away from that — especially because so much effort was put into, ‘Here’s how you keep yourself safe, here’s how you keep others safe.’ People didn’t want to forget their masks. It became a piece of anxiety to not be wearing one. So now we’re concerned people will be anxious to be out there with a bare face,” she said.
Krompf said it was normal for people to have a period of adjustment.
“There may be others who rip their mask off and never look back, yes, so what we don’t want is for people to look around and judge their own journey against others. This is a really good time to be giving ourselves some grace. For many people, you can’t just flip a switch and move into a different set of rules — especially when it comes to your own safety,” Krompf said.
At Washington County Mental Health, Rachel Lavallee, director of nursing, reminded Vermonters that even if the general public is not required to be masked in most situations, the situation may not be changed in certain locations like hospitals and long term residential homes or nursing homes.
Lavallee said the advice she would offer is patience.
“Having patience with people, having patience with businesses and meeting people where they’re at as far as their comfort level. This is a new experience for all of us and all of us have reacted differently through the entirety of the pandemic, so coming out of it is also going to be a learning curve for everybody,” she said.
The pandemic has been a “shared experience” but Krompf noted that being members of some groups, like the Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC community, or people with medical conditions may have made them more vulnerable to COVID-19. Others lost a loved one to the virus.
“It required different stressors from different people, economic, schooling so, yes, we’ve all lived through a global pandemic but we have not had the same experience,” she said.
Shah said Vermonters may notice some who continue to wear a mask after it’s no longer required. He said some of them may have a family member or friend who is at elevated risk of getting COVID or the mask wearer may be in a high risk group and feel more comfortable continuing to take the precaution.
Krompf said she hoped Vermonters wouldn’t “shame” anyone who was having trouble adjusting after restrictions are eased.
But she said someone who is struggling to adjust may have to be honest with themselves about their response.
“I think there’s a difference between being frightfully anxious and taking your time versus having that anxiety start to impact your life in way where you aren’t functioning, If you’re not able to sleep, if you find you’re not able to see close friends that the science would say it’s safe to do but you’ve gone months and you can’t bring yourself to do it, those would be times you would want to reach out, possibly for professional help or talk to someone in whatever capacity feels supportive to you. That’s a sign that the anxiety is starting to get the best of you and you may not be able to move through it without some additional help,” she said.
Lavallee said it was important to note that life never carries “zero risk,” but said people could consider making the transition by taking small steps like leaving the house but socializing outside or in small groups.
“Yes, of course I want people to start feeling more safe and get out and enjoy life but, more, I want them to feel safe doing so,” she said.
Krompf suggested a good resource, to which DMH contributes, is on the internet at covidsupportvt.org which has health information, tips for dealing with stress and workshops for self-care among other resources.
“From a mental health standpoint, regardless of how this impacted you, everyone’s been through a lot. So I’m just encouraging kindness — general kindness and consideration so that you can try to put yourself in other people’s shoes and that just goes such a long way,” Krompf said.
