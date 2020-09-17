Robert Richards said he isn’t sure how many times he’s run for a House seat in Rutland District 3.
“I think about five, if I’m counting,” the 65-year-old, who is running as a Democrat and is the sole challenger for the two Republican-held seats, said.
Richards, chairman of the Fair Haven Select Board, said he is trying again because he thinks voters in the district — which includes Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton and West Haven — are ready for change.
“It’s time for a different view,” he said. “I can’t tell you what (the incumbents) do when they’re there, but the bottom line is, people are looking for something different. That’s the feedback I’m getting.”
Richards said one of his friends recently called him a “tax-and-spend Democrat.”
“Nothing could be further from the truth if you look at my record on the Select Board,” he said. “I’m pretty fiscally conservative.”
However, Richards said as a Democrat, he’d be able to serve the district in ways the Republican incumbents simply cannot.
“One of the things they’ve always had to do is be on the outside looking in,” Richards said. “They don’t have the influence I’d automatically have as a Democrat. Someone from Chittenden County decides to spend money on Chittenden County instead of Rutland County, I’m going to be there to talk to them.”
As a longtime selectman, Richards said he would want to focus on infrastructure if he got to Montpelier. He said the state needs to reprioritize spending to support more local projects so towns don’t have to decide between skyrocketing taxes and deferred maintenance. Also, he argued that the way roadwork is planned frequently makes little sense, pointing to a recent project that paved Route 22A but skipped over the portion that ran through the middle of Fair Haven.
Richards said that he would push for climate change legislation as well, but would be an advocate for farmers on runoff issues and would not support a carbon tax.
“I don’t think it works,” he said. “I don’t think it does what everybody wants it to do, and I think it’s a regressive tax on top of that.”
Rep. Robert Helm, R-Fair Haven, is the senior member of the Rutland County delegation. If re-elected, this will be his 16th term. Like many other candidates, Helm said he expects the pandemic to dominate the coming session.
“I think we ought to figure out a place to meet and be there in person because Zoom doesn’t do it,” he said.
Aside from that, Helm said he did not have many specific goals for the next session. Getting the state back on its feet from COVID-19, he said, is going to take the Legislature’s full attention.
“You guys think we go up there with all these grandiose ideas of what we’re going to pass and what we’re going to do,” Helm said. “I go up there and do what I have to and that’s the budget, and vote on all the other grandiose ideas other people come up with.”
Helm said uncertainty about the future made it hard to discuss plans for the next session.
“What I’m looking for is to try to figure out where we even are in our budget,” he said. “We don’t know. We don’t know what the income’s going to look like. ... For me to make all these ideas and come up with plans for how to spend money — which I don’t do — you can’t do that. ... They’re going to be grappling with everything that comes in from the Democratic Party. That’s what the Legislature is about nowadays. ... I don’t set the stage. If I thought I did I’d be a fool.”
All that said, Helm said he did intend to keep an eye on the health of the Vermont State Colleges, the area’s transportation needs and the Department of Fish & Wildlife.
“We don’t have a lot of money to spend, and I’m not asking the state to spend money we don’t have,” he said. “We will work with the money we have and try to keep the Vermont State Colleges going and the transportation department in good shape.”
Rep. William Canfield, R-Fair Haven, has served eight terms. The 67-year-old said he was glad to have helped pass a tax exemption for Social Security and defended his vote against mail-in voting by saying he could not support a provision that allowed candidates to handle college ballots.
“That’s just a no-no as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Candidates shouldn’t be handling ballots, period. ... We had two amendments to remove that piece and both failed by a roll call vote. Then we had another roll-call vote (on the final form of the bill), and I got pretty stubborn and voted ‘no.’ I was pretty sure it was going to pass, but I stuck to my guns, I guess.”
Canfield said there will be a directive from the secretary of state’s office saying that candidates should not handle ballots, but it will only apply to this election.
Canfield said the pandemic interrupted his work on a bill that would make it easier for first responders to get accreditation, and he hopes to take it up again next term. Like Helm, Canfield said he was concerned about the health of Vermont State Colleges, and of Castleton University in particular.
“Plenty of folks got a good education from Castleton over the years,” he said. “Today’s students need that opportunity. ... Castleton University is a large part of Castleton’s economic engine. ... There are options being floated, and I’m not privy to all of them. That’s going to need some discussion.”
