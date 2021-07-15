BROC wants to send people to the farmers’ market.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action, said he wants to remind the public about the Farm to Family program, which provides eligible Rutland County residents with vouchers useable at the farmers’ market. The program is far from new — Donahue said it predates his tenure at the agency — but is undersubscribed at the moment, possibly because of the various ways the pandemic has disrupted normal life.
“A lot of people, particularly seniors — they weren’t going out,” he said. “They weren’t going out in public, weren’t shopping, weren’t attending farmers’ markets and crowds. This year’s different. Most Vermonters are vaccinated and are getting out again. ... We’re back to normal. We’ve switched from pandemic relief to pandemic recovery mode. We’re trying to get word out on programs.”
One program in particular Donahue said he wants to get word out on is Farm to Family. Families enrolled in WIC or households at or below certain limits are eligible for the program, which supplies $30 worth of the coupons.
“It’s a program that complements other programs, like 3Squares,” he said. “There are other opportunities through the Farmers Food Center so they can leverage those dollars.”
Donahue said the Farm to Family coupons can also begin to add up when combined with Crop Cash, a program that doubles the value of EBT cards when used for fresh produce.
“When you start packaging it all up, it becomes significant,” Donahue said.
On top of that, Donahue pointed out, the coupons put a total of roughly $13,000 in the pockets of local farmers.
Donahue said applying for the program is quick and easy.
“We have staff that’s helping you through a very simple application,” he said. “They can come into our office, and we have the coupons right here. You can do it today and spend it Saturday at the farmers’ market.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
