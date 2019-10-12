Join BROC Community Action's 54th Annual Meeting at the Southside Steakhouse.
BROC Community Action is excited to announce that Dave Wolk will be our Keynote Speaker this year. Dave is currently Superintendent of the Rutland Public School System. Dave was previously a City Alderman, Vermont State Senator, Candidate for Vermont Lt. Governor, Vermont Secretary of Education and president of Castleton University. Dave will be speaking about family, children and our community.
Dave follows previous speakers for BROC Community Action that have included US Senator Patrick Leahy, Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille and Vermont Governor Phil Scott.
In addition to our keynote speaker, our 2019 Community Action Award Recipients will be recognized.
The Rutland High School Jazz Band will be performing.
Come join us at the Southside Steakhouse on October 17, 2019.
11:00am - Registration opens
12:00-1:00 - Buffet lunch
12:00-1:30 - Presentations
Buy tickets in advance at 802tix.com
