Forest Fantasy with Wonderfeet at Camp Betsey Cox is set to engage the imagination of children and their families through creativity and play. A journey from the second star to the right straight on ‘til morning. Saturday, September 28 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Camp Betsey Cox in Pittsfield
An inspiring afternoon of Neverland where pixies, pirates, pans and those who don’t want to grow up engage their imaginations. Featured activities include tractor rides, pixie house making, Neverland crafts and activities, storytime, face painting, fantasy BBQ and treasure hunt. All guests are encouraged to dress up.
Think happy thoughts and get tickets available for purchase online at www.802tix.com. $7 each or $30 for a family of 5. Day-of tickets available for $10 per person. For more information call 282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org
Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum fosters curiosity and exploration, inspires creativity and ignites the imagination of every child through the power of play.
For more information call 802-282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org
