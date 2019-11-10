The Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland Welcomes Hungrytown, a folk duo featured on the television series Portlandia.
After more than fifteen years of world-wide touring and three album releases, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — otherwise known as the folk duo Hungrytown — have earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting.
Lyricist Rebecca Hall is credited with compositions “that sound as timeless as any traditional songs” (Northern Sky, UK) while producer/multi-instrumentalist/husband Ken Anderson is lauded for his “remarkable affinity for instrumental embellishment” (No Depression) and for crafting Hungrytown’s “gorgeous vocal harmonies” (Folk and Roots, UK).
Hungrytown has a history of great reviews — come see them in this intimate, family-friendly venue with great acoustics. Some table seating available and refreshments for purchase are offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.