Rutland, VT – The man who portrays “The Most Interesting Man in the World” has come to the aid of the College of St. Joseph. Jonathan Goldsmith, Vermont resident and actor best known for his iconic role in the Dos Equis commercials, will present an evening of Hollywood Tales on Sunday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in CSJ’s Tuttle Theater. Proceeds from the event will benefit CSJ as well as the Congregational Church of Rupert.
Goldsmith will share some of his most interesting and memorable stories from an acting career that spans over fifty years. Goldsmith has appeared in more than 300 television shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Knight Rider,” and “MacGyver.” He starred alongside Burt Lancaster in the 1978 drama “GO TELL THE SPARTANS,” which chronicled a unit of American military advisers in Vietnam. But his role in the Dos Equis commercials made him into a cultural icon in what was one of the longest-running and best-received ad campaigns in US history. He is now the face of new ad campaign for Astral Tequila, and recently had a cameo in a new Super Bowl commercial.
Tickets and info for the March 3rd event are available at www.csj.edu, or by following this link to 802tix.com.
