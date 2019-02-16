PITTSFORD, VT — Grammy-winning guitarist Ed Gerhard in concert. Join us for an unforgettable evening of guitar instrumentals by one of the world's top guitarists. Ed Gerhard has made multiple CDs, DVDs, and books of songs and instruction. He has also been a featured guitarist in Ken Burns films. This intimate concert benefits the local nonprofit, The Pittsford Village Farm, dedicated to building community.
The concert is at the beautifully restored, historic Brandon Town Hall. March 23, 2019, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. All seats are by general admission and are $25, $27 at the door. A portion of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit Pittsford Village Farm, a scenic and historic property in the center of Pittsford, dedicated to building community and preserving the historic building and scenic landscape.
Tickets are available online at 802tix.com
