The 3rd Annual Grown-Ups Playdate hosted by Stonehedge Indoor Golf to benefit the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is a 21+ party for all the grown-ups that just wanna play!
The cost for the event is $40 per person which includes participation in a variety of contests with prizes, simulator use to play a few holes with friends or try out the virtual shooting range, shuffleboard round robin tournament and a buffet with delicious desserts. 50/50 raffle tickets and silent auction also available for your chance to win some great prizes or cash.
Drink specials available throughout the evening. Advanced ticket purchase is preferred, visit 802tix.com/events/grown-ups-playdate-at-stonehedge
Event sponsors include Stonehedge Indoor Golf, Table 24, Baker Distributing, Farrell Distributing, and TecHelp.
All proceeds from the ticket sales, raffle and silent auction will benefit Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum located at 11 Center St., in Downtown Rutland, Vermont. Wonderfeet's mission is to encourage children to appreciate their role in local and global communities by creating a dynamic environment which fosters curiosity and exploration, inspires creativity and engages the imagination through play.
For more information about Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum please visit www.wonderfeetkidsmuseum.org.
