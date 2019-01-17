RUTLAND — Enjoy yourself at a comedy evening and help drive the winter blues away. Brought back by popular demand, Vermont Actors’ Repertory will present “Theatrical Improv” on January 25th and January 26th, 7:30 p.m. at their new home in Tuttle Hall Theatre at the College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road. The event is directed by Michael Kingsbury, who will also present “The Rumpus: An Evening of Live Storytelling” in April.
ART will be host to this fast paced improvisational Comedy Troupe Theater Improvable! Comedic scenes will be built on the spot, based on audience suggestion. “Whose Line Is It Anyway inspires the show?” This promises to be a fantastic event. The troupe will feature both new and familiar faces.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, but there is a 75-seat limit for this show. Advanced ticket purchases are available at: https://802tix.com/organizations/vermont-actors-repertory-theatre; actorsreptvt.org facebook.com/actorsrepertorytheatervt or in person at The Rutland Herald office, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Rutland, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
