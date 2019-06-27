The annual Summer Smash Demolition Derby with Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Extravaganza to follow is coming to the Vermont State Fair on July 4! This year you'll be able to buy your tickets to the show in advance online at 802tix.com!
Tickets are available online at 802tix.com
There will be three seating types - Reserved seating is up closer to the track on the concrete stands; the General Admission is up higher in the wooden grandstand, and the Box Seats are ready with six seats per box with prime viewing at the center of the action.
Driving kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks to follow at about 9:45. And you're in for quite a demo show, as the Woodbooger Derby takes the dirt track by storm!
Drivers prep their cars - no welding or other modification other than a specific set of safety changes is allowed. Jim and Eileen Mann started the Woodbooger demo derby in 2006 to put on a show for drivers with cars built the way they liked, and rules that were fair for all drivers. It's grown to a family affair with events all over the Northeast.
This event is sponsored by Springfield GMC.
After the demo show, don’t miss the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Extravaganza, the Rutland Region’s biggest and best fireworks display. The sky-borne excitement will begin at 9:45pm at the Vermont State Fairgrounds. The Chamber is please to work with the following community minded businesses that help make these fireworks possible: Alderman’s Automotive Group; McDonald’s/Coughlin Inc.; PEG TV; Price Chopper/Market 32; Rutland Regional Medical Center; Ryan, Smith & Carbine Ltd.; The Bank of Bennington and The Vermont Butcher Shop.
(0) comments
