“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde is considered one of the most renowned plays from the comedies by the well-known playwright. Its characters, situations and highly comical observation of upper English society has entertained audiences for generations. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present this classic theatre piece as part of its 15th season December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street in Rutland.
It is the story of two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women, who conveniently, claim to love only men called Ernest. The elaborate plot includes Victorian sensibilities with some of the best loved and bizarre characters to be found on the modern stage.
Richard Reed directs “The Importance of Being Earnest” for ART with a cast of both familiar and new faces. The cast includes Trevor Shatney, Ray McCoy, Thomas Curran, Carol Reed, Rose Curran, Danica Stein, Torri Hixon, Andy Hamling and David Kiefner. Stage Manager is Janelle Faignant, music and sound effects by Michael Holmes, lighting design by Evan Breault, costumes by Nancy Ellery and co-produced by Sandra Gartner and Kristen Hixon.
The rest of the ART 15th season includes “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, February 14-16 with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. “The End of the World as We Know It” written by Jeanne Beckwith. The show will be performed on April 17-19 and 24-26 with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $20 per person plus $2 processing fee. Tickets may be purchased at: 802Tix.com or in person at “The Rutland Herald’, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102 and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.