The Marble Valley Players present "Vincent", a one-man play written by Leonard Nimoy, based on the play "Van Gogh" by Phillip Stephens and on letters written between Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo. This multi-image dramatic staging received rave reviews when it toured with Leonard Nimoy playing the one extraordinary role. The excitement and color of Van Gogh's life and art enhance this production through the projection of images that fill the stage as the story unfolds. They add impact to the words being spoken and provide an art education in themselves. As the Variety critic put it, "The actor doesn't have the stage to himself. He plays against the celebrated artist's brilliant paintings projected on a large screen." February 6 and 7 at 7:00 p.m. and February 8 at 3 p.m. at West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland.
Director Mikki Lane (Mamma Mia) is thrilled to bring this show to the local stage. As a longtime fan of Van Gogh's work, it has been a dream of hers for over 30 years! "Vincent" stars Frank Wright (Les Misérables) and Jamie Willis (Mamma Mia) (Fans should note that Jamie will perform on Feb. 7. Frank's performances are on Feb. 6 and 8.) Both Frank and Jamie bring their unequalled talents to the stage as they individually embody Theo, the loving, passionate, and brilliant man so cherished by his brother Vincent.
Following the Saturday performance, the director and cast will engage in a "Talk Back" with the audience, featuring Carol Berry. Carol is an art educator and has been studying the art and life of the artist Vincent Van Gogh for over twenty years. She has been giving lectures for the Vermont Humanities Council's First Wednesdays' program and leading retreats and workshops. She has also written articles and two books on Vincent Van Gogh which highlight his compassion and his spirituality. Her books, "Vincent Van Gogh; His Spiritual Vision in Life and Art" and "Learning from Henri Nouwen and Vincent Van Gogh; A Call to A Compassionate Life, InterVarsity Press", will be available to view and purchase.
Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets may be purchased at: 802Tix.com or in person at “The Rutland Herald’, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102 and at the door.
