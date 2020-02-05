PRESS RELEASE - The Wonderfeet Winter Dance at The Palms for Loved Ones and Little Ones will be held February 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at The Palms Ballroom, 36 Strong Avenue, Rutland. Kids will dance the evening away with their favorite adult and make a memory that will last forever with tunes by DJ Brett Myhre. Get ready moms, dads, grandpas, grandmas and super special people for experiencing a night to remember with your little ones.
Couple/family photos will be taken for purchase after the event.
The Winter Dance is a Rutland Winterfest event. For more information about Rutland Winterfest visit www.rutlandrec.com/winterfest
Tickets are $15 per couple, and on sale now at 802tix.com or in person at the 802Tix Box Office at 77 Grove Street, Suite 102 in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.