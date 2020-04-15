Are you waiting patiently for the next episode of your favorite medical show?
Are you sewing masks for our communities?
Are you looking to share some good news and have some fun?
Enter for your chance to be the Mask Master.
For this contest, photograph yourself or someone else who is wearing a medical mask. Enter your Mask Master photo between now and April 19. Be sure to include a fun title and caption with your photo to up your game in getting votes. We will review and post photos daily. We want to see all of you showing off your new look and supporting the health of others.
Entry Instructions
If you want to enter, just log in and enter. Once you've uploaded your photo, share the contest with all of our friends and ask them to vote for you! The photo with the most votes will win the title of Mask Master and receive a prize. And one winner will be chosen at random to win a prize.
Prizes
$25 gift card to Rutland Pharmacy
or
$25 gift card to Avellino Catering and Bakery
Who will be the Mask Master? Vote for your favorite.
You can enter the Mask Master Photo Contest once per day between now and Sunday, April 19th 2020 at 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time. You can vote once per day now through Sunday, April 19th 2020 at 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time.
Good Luck!
CLICK HERE TO << Check It Out >>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.