Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.