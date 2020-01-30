After two attempts at incentivizing school union and district consolidation early in the decade — Act 153 in 2010 and Act 156 in 2012, in 2015, the legislature passed Act 46, the first major change to school governance in a generation.
This act granted major tax incentives for consolidating school governance — from multiple school boards and districts in a region to one pre-K through 12 district with one board and one budget. If districts didn’t work out mergers, by the end of the decade they would be forced into consolidation to create districts of roughly 1,000 students or more.
Some areas moved quickly to consolidate — reaping the greatest tax benefits if they voted by mid-2016 and merged by mid-2017. Some moved more slowly, working out the best partners and the particulars of the merger, garnering lesser tax incentives by merging by mid-2018. This led to some odd district and union configurations. Some towns and districts resisted, crying foul that the law was yet another case of the state wresting local control from the hands of small communities.
Several towns, including Orwell and Barre Town, voted against mergers multiple times; several towns sued the state. As the end of the decade neared, the lawsuits had failed to delay mergers while the court cases proceeded, and the Legislature had failed to create a plan to delay mergers. This left about 30 towns which had voted against mergers, required to cast votes to elect school boards for their new, forced merger district by the July 1 deadline.
The trends that pushed Act 46 were less a social flashpoint like the Brigham vs. State of Vermont ruling that prompted Act 60. Rather, the driving trend was more demographic — rapidly shrinking school-age populations paired with rising education costs. As the third decade of the 21st century opens, some of the new, consolidated school boards are entering their fourth year of operation. Whether the law has improved educational opportunity and constrained costs is yet to be seen.
An appeal toward repealing Act 46 is currently being considered by the Vermont Supreme Court.
