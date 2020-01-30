The affidavits were as horrifying as they were tragic — a toddler brought to the hospital with broken bones in both legs, and other signs of abuse, prompting the Department for Children and Families to take her into custody and place her in the care of a relative.
But, less than a year later, the toddler Dezirae Sheldon had returned to her mother’s custody and was dead from head injuries. The 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in February 2014 after being left with her mother’s boyfriend, Dennis Duby. Duby was charged with second-degree murder.
The toddler’s death sparked protests outside of DCF offices in Rutland, where family and friends said the workers had ignored their pleas to remove the girl from a dangerous situation. The protests spread online — and were intensified when another child who had been on DCF radar, 15-month-old Peighton Geraw, was found dead — sparking reforms and three separate investigations which revealed multiple instances where children had been poorly served by the system, but no criminal negligence on the part of DCF. The investigation also showed case workers who were overloaded and burned out, as the department’s resources were overwhelmed by calls that had increased by nearly half in seven years. The increase, which investigators attributed to the growing opioid addiction crisis, contributed to an alarmingly low response rate by DCF to complaints of abuse and neglect, according to investigators.
State leaders increased staffing at DCF to help manage the caseload, and made changes to how state workers communicated between departments.
Dezirae’s killer was eventually sentenced to 13 years in prison as part of a 2017 plea deal that angered Dezirae’s mother and biological father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.