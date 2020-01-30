Vermont’s socialist mayor and junior senator — who ran and failed for multiple statewide offices before emerging victorious by eight votes in Burlington’s 1982 mayoral contest — shocked national pundits by mounting a widely supported national campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential race. His political career had been marked by his identity as an unapologetic socialist, elected to the U.S. House and then the Senate multiple times by Vermonters.
Sanders’ stump speech was familiar to Vermonters. He’d been saying the same things for decades — verbatim, as many a newspaper archive search by national media proved. It seemed that finally the time was right for Bernie, who sparked affection and loyalty in a surprising cohort, young voters who had been badly burned by the Great Recession, alongside older voters who admired his record on social programs, veterans’ affairs and corporations.
His message of an active government for the people, and an increasing role for government in restraining the depredations of greedy corporations struck home, and he built a campaign on small donors while eschewing corporate support. Ultimately, however, Hillary Clinton won the nomination, and some shady dealings by the Democratic National Committee left a bitter taste in the mouths of many who “Felt the Bern.”
Undaunted, Sanders became a consistent critic of President Donald Trump, and announced a second bid for the presidency in 2018. This time around, in a crowded field, Sanders held his own against the prohibitive favorite, former Vice President Joe Biden and nearly two dozen others. As the decade ended, he was polling consistently among the top three potential Democratic nominees for the presidency, and had more than replicated his small-ball fundraising success, eschewing big donors for millions of small — $30 or less — donations.
