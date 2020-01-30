While Vermont media companies had changed hands before, the 2010s were a decade of “out with the long-time owners and in with the new.”
The Hardwick Gazette was sold to an out-of-state investor after an effort that would award the paper to the winner of an online essay contest failed to generate enough entries. The Stowe Reporter and affiliated weeklies were sold to another out-of-state pair; meanwhile, the daily St. Albans Messenger and the weekly papers in the northwestern Vermont group owned by Emerson Lynn were sold in 2018 to a former World Book publishing executive. In addition, the venerable Herald of Randolph was sold by second-generation owner Dickey Drysdale, to his longtime photographer, Tim Calabro; and the Killington-based Mountain Times was sold by founder Royal Barnard to Polly Lynn and her partner Jason Mikula (Lynn is the daughter of Addison Independent owner Angelo Lynn).
These weren’t the only shake-ups. Closer to home: the Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times Argus ended more than 200 years of family ownership when the Mitchells, owners for three generations, sold to a Maine businessman in 2016 (and the papers were sold again in 2018, to the Pennsylvania-based Sample Group, which also owns the Claremont Eagle-Times). The Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner went from more than two decades of chain ownership to a local consortium of Massachusetts investors. The parent company of the Burlington Free Press, Gannett, merged with another chain, Gatehouse, becoming the largest newspaper chain in the country.
In May 2018, the state’s iconic Vermont Life magazine announced it would cease publication after 72 years, citing declining subscriptions and advertising revenue, and over $3 million of debt.
It wasn’t just print — other media were affected as well. Vermont’s iconic WCAX Channel 3 television station was sold to an Atlanta-based consortium, and Central Vermont’s WDEV was passed on by its aging owner, Ken Squier. And while it wasn’t an ownership change, the long-time leader of Vermont Public Radio, Robin Turnau, retired and a West Virginia-based public broadcasting exec took her place as CEO in 2018.
Meanwhile, cannabis-focused media company Heady Vermont rolled out its first print edition — of New England Cannabis Guide, about all things cannabis-related, a sign of the impact of the growing industry. A long-time print publication, Business People — Vermont, ceased print publication in late 2019, rebranded as the online-only “Working People.” The popular “Working Women” also ceased publication.
And the legislature-focused online news site VtDigger.org, founded by an ex-Times Argus staffer, entered its tenth year of existence.
