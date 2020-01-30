While the “climate emergency” has gained prominence in recent years, Vermont has been noticing the crisis’ effects more and more.
The state’s economy depends on robust winters, brilliant foliage, and a suitably long growing season. Various weather events, whether it has been significant destructive storms, droughts or unseasonably wet springs, have had significant impacts in the last decade. And the data does not lie. Like everywhere else, Vermont has recorded the warmest summers on record; it has had several 100-year storms that have cost the state millions of dollars; and we have seen the introduction of invasive species, like the emerald ash borer and disease-carrying ticks and mosquitoes, as well as the loss of certain migratory birds.
Growers and farmers have had to make expensive adjustments to crops to accommodate shifts in the growing seasons; the maple sugaring industry has had to lean on technology to pull more sap from maple trees in order to adapt to shorter springs; and the skiing industry has had to come up with opportunities for other times of the year to adjust to fluctuations in snow pack and unpredictable winter sports seasons. All of these factors have meant a shift in tourism dollars, and higher demands on agriculture dollars.
In response to all of these threats to our economy and quality of life, the decade has seen a shift in education, awareness and activism toward reducing the carbon footprint by reducing fossil fuel use (for example, the large jump in electric vehicles on Vermont roads).
There have been demonstrations and protests — including public pressure to close Vermont Yankee — and now toward taking bolder action against companies that rely on fossil fuels, or are not showing signs of social responsibility (changing packaging, divesting, promoting renewable energy, among them). And within the last few years, high school students — and younger — have been applying pressure on Montpelier to establish a platform and framework that moves Vermont in a direction toward more climate justice.
Climate-change deniers in the state have been a vocal minority, however, more than 70% of Vermonters say climate change has affected their way of life, and 70% or so say they have taken steps to change behaviors and attitudes as a result of the climate crisis.
